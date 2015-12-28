NEW YORK Dec 28 A U.S. appeals court on Monday cleared Cisco Systems Inc of infringing another company's wifi technology, reversing a near $64-million judgment against the networking equipment maker in the long-running patent dispute.

After eight years of litigation that also included a trip to the U.S. Supreme Court, the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Cisco was not liable for directly infringing or inducing others to infringe the patent held by Commil USA LLC on a way to help spread wireless signals over a large area, where multiple access points are needed. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)