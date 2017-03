(Fixes day in lead)

WASHINGTON, June 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of defendant Fifth Third Bancorp over a class action lawsuit it faces for putting its own stock in employee retirement plans prior to a drop in share price.

The court ruled in favor of the bank on a 9-0 vote, sending the case back to an appeals court for further review. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)