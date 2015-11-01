By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 1 The U.S. Supreme Court will
consider on Monday whether to nip in the bud a class action
lawsuit against online search service Spokeo Inc in a case
closely watched by Silicon Valley companies that face similar
claims.
If the court rules for Pasadena, California-based Spokeo and
finds that a consumer lawsuit cannot proceed when the plaintiff
cannot show he is being harmed, it could curtail a recent wave
of class action cases against online companies.
Google Inc, Facebook Inc, eBay Inc
and Yahoo Inc filed court papers backing Spokeo, a
people search website.
If similar cases are allowed to proceed against other
companies, any user of their services who alleges a legal
violation based only on a technical violation of a federal
statute could "pursue a multi-billion dollar statutory damages
claim despite the lack of injury," the brief said.
The case gives the conservative-leaning Supreme Court
another chance to limit class action litigation as it has in a
series of rulings including a major 2011 victory for Wal Mart
Stores Inc.
"We think this case presents the opportunity ... to close
the door on non-injury class actions," said Jason Matthes,
Spokeo's general counsel.
Facebook, Google and Yahoo have all faced similar lawsuits
over violations of different federal laws. As many online
companies have millions of users, a case can quickly snowball
into a multimillion dollar class action.
Without class action status, a case involving an individual
plaintiff presents a much smaller risk to a company.
Kate Todd, an attorney with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's
legal arm, called the Spokeo dispute an example of plaintiffs'
lawyers "pushing the boundaries" of the types of cases that can
be pursued.
In the Spokeo case, plaintiff Thomas Robins sued in
California on behalf of himself and a potential class under the
Fair Credit Reporting Act, which requires consumer reporting
agencies to provide correct information. There is a maximum
$1,000 penalty per violation.
Robins, who was unemployed when he sued in 2010, had claimed
his Spokeo entry had damaged his job-seeking prospects because
it contained inaccurate information. The entry, for example,
said Robins has a graduate degree, which he called incorrect.
"In today's age, consumers are increasingly concerned about
their online reputation," said Robins' attorney, Jay Edelson,
whose firm specializes in suing tech companies for privacy
violations.
The high court is currently considering two other class
action cases. One involving claims against advertising firm
Campbell-Ewald Co was argued last month.
The other, concerning a lawsuit against food producer Tyson
Foods Inc, will be argued on Nov. 10.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)