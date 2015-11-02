(Adds background on FTC settlement, new details of oral
argument)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday appeared closely divided as it considered online
people-search service Spokeo Inc's bid to avoid a class action
lawsuit for including incorrect information in its database.
The legal issue before the nine justices was whether a
plaintiff can sue for a technical violation of a federal
consumer law even when there is a question about whether the
person has been directly harmed. Some of the court's
conservatives appeared hostile to the plaintiff's claims but the
liberal justices pushed back against Spokeo.
The case gives the conservative-leaning Supreme Court
another shot at limiting class action litigation as it has done
in a series of decisions including a 2011 victory for Wal Mart
Stores Inc.
But Justice Anthony Kennedy, who often casts the deciding
vote in close cases, was less outspoken than several of his
conservative colleagues, giving little indication as to how he
would vote.
In 2010, plaintiff Thomas Robins filed suit in California on
behalf of himself and other people potentially harmed by
incorrect information about them that Spokeo might disseminate.
The suit was filed under the federal Fair Credit Reporting
Act, which requires consumer reporting agencies to provide
correct information. Spokeo, which says it is not a consumer
reporting agency, is seeking to have the lawsuit thrown out.
Robins' lawsuit was filed two years before Spokeo agreed to
pay $800,000 to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission claims that
it had violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act when attempting to
sell data to other companies.
Robins, who is unemployed, asserted that his Spokeo entry
had damaged his job-seeking prospects because it contained
inaccurate information. The entry, for example, stated Robins
has a graduate degree, which he said is incorrect.
Chief Justice John Roberts was among the conservative
members of the court who appeared sympathetic to Spokeo.
"We have a legion of cases that say you have to have actual
injury" in order to sue, Roberts said.
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan contested Spokeo's assumption
that Robins was not harmed. Kagan said Robins' claim "seems like
a concrete injury to me" and that if a company distributed
incorrect information about her, "I would feel harmed."
A ruling is due by the end of June.
Facebook, Google and Yahoo have all
faced similar lawsuits over violations of different federal
laws. As many online companies have millions of users, a case
can quickly become a multimillion-dollar class action.
The case is Spokeo v. Robins, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
13-1339.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)