By Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Longstreth
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 20 The U.S. Supreme
Court delivered its latest blow to class action lawsuits on
Thursday when it enforced an arbitration agreement that prevents
merchants from banding together to make antitrust claims against
American Express Co.
The nine-member court ruled on a 5-3 vote, with liberal
Justice Sonia Sotomayor recused.
The merchants had challenged the legality of an arbitration
clause in a contract with American Express that prevented them
from coming together to pursue disputes against the credit card
company.
The Supreme Court's majority opinion is the latest to make
it harder to bring class actions. In March, the court ruled 5-4
in favor of Comcast Corp in an antitrust class action.
Class-action lawsuits typically are filed by individuals or
small businesses acting on behalf of large groups.
In Thursday's case, the merchants, including restaurants,
retailers and others, sued in 2003 alleging that American
Express violated antitrust law by forcing them to accept its
credit cards as a condition of accepting its charge cards.
Charge cards require their holders to pay the full
outstanding balance at the end of a billing cycle; credit cards
require payment of only a portion, with the balance subject to
interest.
The merchants argued that the arbitration clause effectively
prevented them from seeking redress because pursuing individual
claims against the company would be prohibitively expensive.
Siding with the merchants, consumer advocates said such
clauses gave unfair advantages to bigger companies like American
Express.
But American Express argued that the contracts at issue
served the dispute-resolution policies established by the
Federal Arbitration Act, and the Supreme Court agreed.
SCALIA FOR THE MAJORITY
The opinion was written by Justice Antonin Scalia and joined
by the other four conservatives on the court. Justice Elena
Kagan wrote the dissent for the three liberals who heard the
case.
Scalia wrote that "the antitrust laws do not guarantee an
affordable procedural path to the vindication of every claim."
The Supreme Court ruling is the latest to require people or
businesses that sign arbitration clauses with companies to
resolve their disputes through arbitration rather than the
courts.
American Express applauded the decision in a statement.
"We believe the Supreme Court's ruling confirms the
viability of the Federal Arbitration Act and prior Supreme Court
decisions on arbitration," it said.
Deepak Gupta, an attorney for the merchants, called the
ruling "disappointing" but he predicted that the decision would
attract scrutiny from regulators and legislators.
"The Supreme Court may not have the last word on this," he
said.
The case had been closely watched by major corporations,
which have increasingly relied on arbitration agreements to
settle disputes with consumers and other parties.
Those arbitration clauses also frequently prohibit
plaintiffs from banding together to bring one action on behalf
of a larger class.
KAGAN LEADS DISSENT
In her dissent, Kagan wrote that the terms of the American
Express arbitration agreement imposed "procedural bars" that
made pursuing antitrust claims by the merchants individually "a
fool's errand."
"And here is the nutshell version of today's opinion,
admirably flaunted rather than camouflaged: Too darn bad," she
wrote.
In the Comcast decision, the court said a group of cable TV
subscribers in the Philadelphia area who accused Comcast of
overcharging them as part of an effort to monopolize the market
could not sue as a group because they did not show they could
adequately measure damages for the entire class.
That decision followed a landmark 2011 decision in Wal-Mart
Stores Inc v. Dukes where the court threw out a giant employment
discrimination lawsuit because the female plaintiffs did not
have enough in common to sue together.
The case is American Express Co et al v. Italian Colors
Restaurant et al, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-133.