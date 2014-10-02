By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday agreed to weigh whether to revive certain claims made
in a class action lawsuit filed by employees against utility
Edison International over its pension plan management.
The nine justices will consider a lawsuit filed by Glenn
Tibble and other employees against Edison subsidiary Southern
California Edison Company. The plaintiffs say the company
breached its fiduciary duty by, among other things, offering
higher-cost mutual funds to those participating in the plan
despite the fact that identical lower-cost mutual funds were
available.
At issue is whether some of the claims in the lawsuit were
barred by a six-year statute of limitations that is part of the
Employee Retirement Income Security Act. In July 2010, a federal
judge in California said they were barred. The San
Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in an
August 2013 decision.
Both courts said claims made within the six-year period
could move forward.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The case is Tibble v. Edison International, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 13-550.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)