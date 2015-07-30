By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, July 30
WASHINGTON, July 30 The final version of the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Power Plan, a major
air pollution regulation aimed at curbing carbon emissions from
power plants, is scheduled for release on Monday. But the
long-term fate of the measure depends on its ability to
withstand the inevitable legal challenges from states and
industries opposed to it.
Here are some questions and answers about how the legal
fight could unfold:
Q: Challengers are first expected to ask a federal appeals
court in Washington to block the regulation from taking effect
until litigation is complete. Is a stay likely?
A: It is relatively rare for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit to grant stay requests of any type.
The court did not block the Obama administration's first wave of
climate regulations, and it recently allowed the Federal
Communication Commission's new rules on Internet traffic to
proceed.
However, in December 2011, the court did block an EPA air
regulation to limit pollution crossing state lines.
To obtain a stay, petitioners must show likelihood that they
will ultimately win the case and suffer "irreparable harm" if a
stay is not granted. David Doniger, a lawyer with the Natural
Resources Defense Council, counters that the challengers would
have difficulty making a case for irreparable harm because the
bulk of the regulation does not take effect immediately.
Q: Once the question of a stay is resolved, what oral arguments
are the challengers expected to make?
A: Industry and state lawyers have said they believe the
regulation will exceed the scope of the 45-year-old Clean Air
Act, the law under which the EPA is acting. Critics say in part
that the law only allows the government to regulate greenhouse
gases spewed from "an existing source" such as individual power
plants.
But the Clean Power Plan will allow states to measure
emissions cuts from a variety of sources "outside the
fenceline," including gains from other renewable energy sources
and energy efficiency measures.
While courts usually defer to an agency's interpretation of
a law, the challengers are expected to argue that this should
not happen in this case. The Supreme Court has said that judges
can depart from this practice in cases of "deep economic and
political significance.".
Q: Which way is the appeals court likely to lean?
A: The fate of the regulation depends heavily on which randomly
assigned three-judge panel hears the case. Until recently, the
court had a majority of Republican-appointed judges. But Obama
has appointed four of his own nominees in recent years, and
Democratic appointees are generally viewed as more sympathetic
to action by government agencies.
Q: Once the appeals court rules, the losing side will almost
certainly seek a Supreme Court review. Is the high court likely
to take the case?
A: The nine Supreme Court justices have shown considerable
interest in the Obama administration's air pollution
regulations, hearing three cases in the last two years.
The rulings have been mixed. In April 2014, the court upheld
a regulation limiting air pollution across state lines. In June
2014, it largely upheld the government's ability to regulate
greenhouse gas emissions from major utilities but did exempt
some facilities that the agency wanted to regulate. Then, last
month, the court ruled against the EPA for not considering
compliance costs when it moved to limit emissions of mercury and
other hazardous air pollutants, mainly from coal-fired power
plants.
Q: What is the likely outcome?
A: Industry lawyers say the high court has become increasingly
skeptical of large-scale agency rulemakings. The EPA's "outside
the fenceline" proposal could raise eyebrows among the court's
conservatives, who have already expressed concern about
government's using the Clean Air Act as a tool to combat climate
change.
In the 2014 carbon emissions case, Justice Antonin Scalia
said that when an agency "claims to discover in a long-extant
statute an unheralded power to regulate a significant portion of
the American economy, we typically greet its announcement with a
measure of skepticism."
But it was also the Supreme Court that ruled in the landmark
Massachusetts v. EPA case in 2007 that the Clean Air Act allows
the government to regulate carbon emissions. With the court
closely divided on ideological lines, the outcome is too hard to
call.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Bruce Wallace and
Lisa Von Ahn)