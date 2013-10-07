By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 The U.S. Supreme Court Monday
took no action for the second week running over whether it plans
to undertake a potentially wide-ranging legal review of the
Obama administration's first wave of regulations aimed at
tackling climate change.
The nine different petitions pending before the court, filed
by states and industry groups, were not mentioned in a list of
cases the court declined to hear on the first day of its new
term.
Last week, the cases were absent from a list of new cases
the court agreed to hear.
Monday's inaction suggests the justices have yet to decide
what to do with the nine petitions. The next opportunity for the
court to announce its plans will likely be on Oct. 15.
The rules, which apply to a cross-section of polluters from
vehicles to industrial facilities, are aimed at reducing
greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists say these are the prime
contributor to climate change.
States, including Texas and Virginia, and industry groups
like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had filed petitions asking the
justices to review the regulations, arguing they would pose an
economic burden to implement, among other complaints.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and
Gerald E. McCormick)