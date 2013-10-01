WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday took no action over whether it plans to undertake a potentially wide-ranging legal review of the Obama administration's first wave of regulations aimed at tackling climate change.

The nine different petitions pending before the court, filed by states and industry groups, were not mentioned in a list of new cases the court agreed to hear on Tuesday ahead of its new term, which starts on Monday, Oct 7.

Based on the court's usual practice, Tuesday's developments increase the chances of the court declining to hear any of the cases. The court is likely to announce on Oct. 7 a full list of cases it has decided not to hear. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)