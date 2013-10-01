UPDATE 8-U.S. crude oil slumps below $50 after stocks build
* OPEC, non-OPEC to meet March 26 to discuss production cuts (Updates prices in paragraphs 5-6)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday took no action over whether it plans to undertake a potentially wide-ranging legal review of the Obama administration's first wave of regulations aimed at tackling climate change.
The nine different petitions pending before the court, filed by states and industry groups, were not mentioned in a list of new cases the court agreed to hear on Tuesday ahead of its new term, which starts on Monday, Oct 7.
Based on the court's usual practice, Tuesday's developments increase the chances of the court declining to hear any of the cases. The court is likely to announce on Oct. 7 a full list of cases it has decided not to hear. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)
* OPEC, non-OPEC to meet March 26 to discuss production cuts (Updates prices in paragraphs 5-6)
SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, March 8 The Kurdish group that controls Iraq's Kirkuk oilfields has agreed with Baghdad to keep crude flowing from the region through a pipeline to a Turkish export terminal on the Mediterranean, a Kurdish official told Reuters on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 9 A U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday that La Niña conditions had disappeared and projected the possibility of El Niño developing later this year, returning after the weather phenomenon wreaked havoc on global crops last year.