WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued a mixed ruling on a challenge to part of President Barack Obama's initial wave of greenhouse gas regulations by exempting a small proportion of facilities from a federal air pollution program while allowing most major pollution sources, including power plants, to be included.

