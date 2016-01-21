WASHINGTON Jan 21 The White House said on
Thursday that it was pleased that a U.S. appellate court had
denied a bid by 27 states to block the Obama administration's
Clean Power Plan while litigation challenging the regulation
continues.
"We are confident that the plan will reduce carbon pollution
and deliver better air quality, improved public health, and jobs
across the country," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in
a statement.
The Clean Power Plan is the centerpiece of the Obama
administration's strategy to combat climate change. The rule
aims to lower carbon emissions from the country's power plants
to 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Walsh)