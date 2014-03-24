By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 24
WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday delivered a blow to Arch Coal Inc by declining to
hear its challenge to an Obama administration decision to block
an environmental permit for a coal mining project in West
Virginia.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it would veto
a permit issued for the Spruce No. 1 mining project in 2011,
four years after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had given its
approval. The permit, issued under the Clean Water Act, would
allow Mingo Logan, an Arch subsidiary, to discharge waste
material into nearby waterways.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)