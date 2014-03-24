WASHINGTON, March 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a blow to Arch Coal Inc by declining to hear its challenge to an Obama administration decision to block an environmental permit for a coal mining project in West Virginia.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it would veto a permit issued for the Spruce No. 1 mining project in 2011, four years after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had given its approval. The permit, issued under the Clean Water Act, would allow Mingo Logan, an Arch subsidiary, to discharge waste material into nearby waterways. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)