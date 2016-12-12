UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Dec 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Colorado law dubbed the "Amazon tax" designed to make it easier for the state to collect sales taxes on out-of-state internet purchases, refusing to hear a challenge to it by an industry trade group.
The justices declined to take up the Direct Marketing Association's appeal of a February ruling by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver upholding the law, whose nickname refers to huge online retailer Amazon.com Inc.
The action by the justices handed a victory to states seeking to boost revenue by ensuring that online shoppers pay state taxes on their purchases. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources