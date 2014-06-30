WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday ruled that business owners can object on religious
grounds to a provision of President Barack Obama's healthcare
law that requires employers to provide health insurance that
covers birth control.
The court held on a 5-4 vote that closely held companies can
seek an exemption from the so-called birth control mandate of
the healthcare law. The decision means employees of those
companies would have to obtain certain forms of birth control
from other sources.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller)