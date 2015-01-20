(Adds background on case, paragraphs 3-9)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday allowed lawsuits to move forward against government
contractors in Iraq and Afghanistan by declining to hear appeals
filed by KBR Inc and Halliburton Co.
The high court left intact appeals court rulings against the
two companies in three different cases.
One lawsuit was brought by the family of U.S. Staff Sergeant
Ryan Maseth, who died in 2008 after being electrocuted in his
barracks in Iraq. The second was brought by a group of
plaintiffs, mainly service members, who said they were injured
by smoke from open-air "burn pits" used for waste disposal.
The third lawsuit was brought by soldiers from both the U.S.
and Britain who say they were exposed to a potentially dangerous
chemical, sodium dichromate, while serving at the Qarmat Ali
water treatment facility in southern Iraq.
There are a series of cases against private contractors
concerning their liability for actions that took place in Iraq
and Afghanistan. Plaintiffs sue companies because the U.S.
military generally cannot be sued over such issues. Courts have
struggled over whether to allow the lawsuits to proceed.
In the Maseth case, KBR was responsible for maintaining the
facility where the soldier died. Likewise, KBR oversaw the
Qarmat Ali facility.
The burn pits case concerns KBR and Halliburton's liability
over waste disposal services they provided to the U.S. military
in Afghanistan and Iraq. KBR was part of Halliburton until it
was spun off in 2007. The plaintiffs say they were injured
because the companies did not follow correct procedures.
Both companies say they should not be liable, in part due to
their unique role as contractors for the military in sensitive
situations overseas.
The cases are KBR v. Harris, KBR v. Metzgar and KBR v.
McManaway U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-817, No. 13-1241 and No.
14-105.
Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham