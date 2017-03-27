UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a bid by major record labels to revive copyright infringement claims against video-sharing website Vimeo LLC for hosting content that included songs by famed bands such as the Beatles, the Jackson 5 and the Beach Boys without permission.
The high court's action was a blow to Vivendi SA's Capitol Records and units of Sony Corp, which warned of rampant online copyright abuse if a ruling by a lower court shielding Vimeo from liability remained in place. Vimeo is owned by media mogul Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.