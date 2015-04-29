BRIEF-Allergan, Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction
WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared sharply split as it considered a case brought by three death row inmates challenging Oklahoma's method of execution by lethal injection as a violation of the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.
Conservatives on the court seemed likely to side with the state but the likely swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy, said little to indicate how he would vote. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc -benznidazole on track in progress to ind and nda submissions
* Anaptysbio Inc- plans to seek regulatory clearance to initiate phase 2 studies of anb019 in patients with gpp and ppp during 2018