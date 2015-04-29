WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared sharply split as it considered a case brought by three death row inmates challenging Oklahoma's method of execution by lethal injection as a violation of the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

Conservatives on the court seemed likely to side with the state but the likely swing vote, Justice Anthony Kennedy, said little to indicate how he would vote. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)