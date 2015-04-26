By Jon Herskovitz
| April 26
April 26 The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear
arguments this week on whether a drug used in Oklahoma's lethal
injection mix should be banned in a case that comes as a
shortage of execution chemicals has sent some states scrambling
for alternatives.
The main question before the nine justices in the case
brought by three death row inmates that will be heard on
Wednesday is whether the use of the sedative midazolam violates
constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
The case does not address the constitutionality of the death
penalty in general, but brings fresh attention to the debate
over whether executions should continue in the United States.
Opponents say midazolam is not approved for use in painful
surgeries and should not be used in the death chamber because it
cannot maintain a coma-like unconsciousness, potentially leaving
inmates in intense pain from lethal injection drugs that halt
breathing and stop the heart.
The drug has been used in executions in Oklahoma, Florida,
Ohio and Arizona.
"Oklahoma's selection of midazolam was grounded in
expedience, rather than science," according to a petition filed
with the court on behalf of the inmates: Richard Glossip, John
Grant and Benjamin Cole.
Glossip arranged for his employer to be beaten to death.
Grant stabbed a correctional worker to death. Cole killed his
9-month-old daughter.
The state maintains the drug is effective. Oklahoma's
lawyers said in court papers the case was a "full-throated
attack" on the state's ability to implement death sentences.
Executions in Oklahoma came under greater scrutiny after the
flawed lethal injection a year ago of convicted murderer Clayton
Lockett, who received midazolam and was seen twisting on the
death chamber gurney after medical staff improperly placed the
IV line.
Citing ethical reasons, drug-makers, mostly from Europe,
began about four years ago banning sales of drugs for use in
executions. States were forced to find new combinations and
turned to lightly regulated compounding pharmacies, which can
mix chemicals, for their execution drugs.
Another barrier was set up in March when the largest
association of U.S. pharmacists approved a measure at its annual
meeting urging members to avoid participating in executions.
"The difficulties in obtaining drugs are going to persist
whether or not midazolam is found to be constitutional," said
Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty
Information Center, whose data on capital punishment is used by
both sides of the debate.
