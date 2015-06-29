* Court's conservatives prevail in 5-4 ruling
* Two liberal justices take direct aim at death penalty
* Case focused on sedative used in lethal injections
(Adds reaction, more from court's ruling)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 29 The Supreme Court on Monday
found that a lethal injection drug used by Oklahoma does not
violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual
punishment, a ruling that provoked a caustic debate among the
justices about the death penalty in America.
The 5-4 ruling, with the court's five conservatives in the
majority, prompted liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Ruth
Bader Ginsburg to say for the first time they believe capital
punishment as currently practiced may be unconstitutional. They
are the only members of the court to have expressed such views.
The decision was a defeat for death penalty foes and for the
three death row inmates who challenged the use of a sedative
called midazolam as part of Oklahoma's lethal injection process,
saying it cannot achieve the level of unconsciousness required
for surgery, making it unsuitable for executions.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote on behalf of the court that the
inmates had, among other things, failed to show there was an
alternative method of execution available that would be less
painful.
The inmates failed to demonstrate that "any risk of harm was
substantial when compared to a known and available alternative
method of execution," Alito said.
Alito also wrote that it was reasonable for a lower-court
judge to find that midazolam is "highly likely" to prevent an
inmate from feeling pain during an execution. Numerous courts
have ruled similarly, Alito noted.
Although the case did not specifically address the
constitutionality of the death penalty in general, it brought
fresh attention to the ongoing debate over whether the death
penalty should continue in the United States at a time when most
developed countries have abandoned it.
In his dissenting opinion, Breyer said the court should
consider whether the death penalty itself is constitutional. He
was joined by Ginsburg, but not his other two liberal
colleagues.
The main question before the nine justices was whether the
use of midazolam violates the Constitution's Eighth Amendment
prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. The drug has been
used in executions in Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio and Arizona.
"We believe it highly likely that the death penalty now
violates the Eighth Amendment," Breyer said in a statement he
read from the bench.
Conservative Justice Antonin Scalia said Breyer's arguments
were full of "internal contradictions" and were "gobbledy-gook."
The three-drug process used by Oklahoma prison officials has
been under scrutiny since the April 2014 botched execution of
convicted murderer Clayton Lockett. He could be seen twisting on
the gurney after death chamber staff failed to place the
intravenous line properly.
Inmates Richard Glossip, John Grant and Benjamin Cole - all
convicted murderers - challenged the procedure. Glossip arranged
for his employer to be beaten to death. Grant stabbed a
correctional worker to death. Cole killed his 9-month-old
daughter.
'SLOWLY TORTURED'
Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said the inmates "contend
that Oklahoma's current protocol is a barbarous method of
punishment - the chemical equivalent of being burned alive."
"But under the court's new rule, it would not matter whether
the state intended to use midazolam, or instead to have
petitioners drawn and quartered, slowly tortured to death, or
actually burned at the stake" because the inmate failed to prove
the availability of an alternative, Sotomayor said.
During the court's oral argument on the case in April, Alito
said the challenge to the drug was part of a "guerrilla war"
against the death penalty.
"The Constitution is clearly not intended to prohibit the
death penalty by lethal injection or the use of the sedative
midazolam," Oklahoma's Republican governor, Mary Fallin, said
after the ruling.
Dale Baich, one of the inmates' attorneys, said the ruling
"contradicts the scientific and medical understanding of the
drug's properties." Baich said litigation will continue on the
issue in other cases around the country.
"We will continue to work in the courts to hold the states
accountable in order to try and prevent botched executions in
the future," Baich said.
Lawyers for the inmates say midazolam is not approved for
use in painful surgeries and should not be used in the death
chamber because it cannot maintain a coma-like unconsciousness,
potentially leaving inmates in intense pain from lethal
injection drugs that halt breathing and stop the heart.
The Supreme Court in 1976 in a case called Gregg v. Georgia
reinstated the death penalty in America, finding that its use
did not constitute cruel and unusual punishment. Oklahoma in
1977 then became the first state to adopt lethal injection as a
means of execution, according to the Death Penalty Information
Center.
Thirty-one of the 50 U.S. states have the death penalty.
In April, Oklahoma's governor signed a law allowing the
state to use nitrogen gas as an alternative execution method if
the Supreme Court ruled against the state or drugs became
unavailable.
The case is Glossip v. Gross, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
14-7955
(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will
Dunham)