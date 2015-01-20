(Corrects spelling of Fed spokeswoman's last name in paragraph
13)
By Lawrence Hurley and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Jan 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday declined to hear a challenge to controversial debit card
"swipe fee" rules, dealing a blow to retailers, grocers and
restaurant owners who argued the charges were unfairly high.
Businesses pay the fees to banks when customers use debit
cards to purchase goods or services. The fees reimburse banks
for costs involved in offering debit cards.
The high court's refusal to hear the case keeps intact a
March 2014 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit that found the fees set by the Federal
Reserve at 21 cents per transaction were appropriate.
The dispute between banks and merchants centers around
swipe, or interchange, fees that are determined by Visa Inc
, MasterCard Inc and other card networks.
Before Congress intervened, retailers paid as much as 44
cents per transaction, which they said made it hard for small
businesses to accept debit cards.
In 2010, lawmakers ordered the Fed to cap the fees in hopes
that would reduce prices for consumers. Banks said lower fees
might not cover all of the costs in providing cards, such as
monitoring for fraudulent purchases.
"Consumers must come first in this process, not the
bottom-line of retailers," said Richard Hunt, president of the
Consumer Bankers Association. "This drawn-out fight should put
on notice those members of Congress who insist upon interfering
with the free market."
The fee cap was included in the 2010 Dodd-Frank law in a
provision known as the "Durbin amendment," after its chief
supporter, Democratic Senator Richard Durbin of Illinois. After
the law passed, the Fed capped fees at 21 cents per transaction.
The National Retail Federation, whose members include
Wal-Mart and JCPenney, the National Restaurant
Association and other groups were expecting a much lower cap.
They criticized the Fed's interpretation of Dodd-Frank and, in
2011, sued the regulator.
A U.S. district court in July 2013 agreed that lawmakers
wanted much lower fees and overturned the Fed's rule.
But the appeals court disagreed, saying in 2014 that
Dodd-Frank's language was sufficiently ambiguous to give
regulators leeway to set a higher fee cap.
The high court's decision not to hear the case "means
retailers will keep paying billions of dollars more than they
should, and that fee-hungry banks will continue to rake in
unearned profits that ultimately come out of consumers'
pockets," said the National Retail Federation's general counsel,
Mallory Duncan.
Fed spokeswoman Susan Stawick declined to comment.
The case is NACS v. Board of Governors of the Federal
Reserve System, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 14-200.
(Editing by Will Dunham)