(Adds background on case, details from ruling, paragraphs 3-10)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday handed a victory to debt collectors, ruling that people
who have filed for bankruptcy cannot sue companies that try to
recoup old debt that is not required to be paid back under state
statutes of limitations.
The justices, in a 5-3 decision, ruled in favor of Midland
Funding, a subsidiary of Encore Capital Group Inc,
which was sued by an Alabama debtor named Aleida Johnson who
entered bankruptcy in 2014.
Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer joined four of the court's
conservatives in the majority. Writing for the court, Breyer
said Midland's action was not "false, deceptive or misleading"
under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the federal law
under which Johnson brought her lawsuit.
Midland sought payment of $1,879 in debt that Johnson had
incurred more than a decade earlier. Alabama law sets a six-year
statute of limitations for debt to be collected.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, joined by fellow liberals
Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan, and excoriated the business
practices of debt collectors.
"Professional debt collectors have built a business out of
buying stale debt, filing claims in bankruptcy proceedings to
collect it, and hoping that no one notices that the debt is too
old to be enforced by the courts," Sotomayor wrote. "This
practice is both 'unfair' and 'unconscionable.'"
Sotomayor also was critical of Midland's business practices
during the January oral argument in the case.
Lawyers for debtors have said it is commonplace for debt
collection companies, which buy consumer debt at pennies on the
dollar, to try to recoup debt that is not legally recoverable
under state law unless the creditor actually agrees to pay it.
If the debtors do not object, claims can be made against
them when they have entered bankruptcy even when there is no
legal basis for the debt to be collected.
Lawyers for the debt collection companies said bankruptcy
law allows them to file such claims even when there is no legal
mechanism for them to collect.
Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the ruling
because the case was argued before he joined the high court.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)