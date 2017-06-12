WASHINGTON, June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday declined to widen the reach of a federal law targeting
abusive debt-collection tactics such as harassment and threats,
ruling it does not cover companies that buy debt, sometimes for
pennies on the dollar, and then collect it.
The justices, in a 9-0 ruling, upheld a lower court's
dismissal of a proposed consumer class action lawsuit against
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc over allegations it
violated a law called the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.
The four Maryland residents had defaulted on car loans and had
sought to sue Santander. The ruling was the first authored by
the court's newest justice, Neil Gorsuch.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)