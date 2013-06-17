WASHINGTON, June 17 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider whether an airline had legal immunity from a defamation claim after employees reported a disgruntled colleague to federal authorities as a possible security risk.

Air Wisconsin Airlines Corp, a subsidiary of Harbor Diversified Inc, says it is immune from the claims made by former pilot William Hoeper under a law passed after the September 11, 2001, attacks that encouraged airlines to share security concerns. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Howard Goller and David Brunnstrom)