UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, June 9 Texas and 20 other states will file a lawsuit on Thursday in the U.S. Supreme Court against Delaware, alleging the state has violated federal law for years by claiming unclaimed checks, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.
"Delaware has our money," Paxton said at a news conference outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu Editing by W Simon)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts