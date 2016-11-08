WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated it could allow Miami to pursue lawsuits accusing major banks of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic home buyers resulting in loan defaults that drove down city tax revenues and property values.

The eight justices heard arguments in appeals filed by Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co challenging a lower court's decision to permit the lawsuits by the Florida city against the banks. They were filed under the Fair Housing Act, a federal law outlawing discrimination in housing.

In September 2015, the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court's decision to dismiss such lawsuits by the city against Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup Inc. Citigroup decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court. If the court splits 4-4, the 11th Circuit ruling would stand and Miami would prevail.

The banks have said a ruling favoring Miami would lead to a surge of similar suits.

The court is due to rule by the end of June. (Reporting by Lawence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)