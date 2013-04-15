METALS-London copper steadies as demand view supports
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday raised tough questions over patents on human genes held by Myriad Genetic Inc.
The nine justices signaled reluctance to issue a broad ruling, indicating that some were looking for a compromise that might separate out types of genetic material.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago