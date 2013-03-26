March 26 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday limited the ability of police to use a dog to sniff around the outside of a home for illegal drugs inside that they could not see.

By a 5-4 vote, the court said a government's use of trained police dogs to investigate a home and its immediate surroundings was a "search" within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Vicki Allen)