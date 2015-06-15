(Updates with statements from both sides)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, June 15 Dow Chemical Co and
plaintiffs that won a $1.06 billion judgment against the company
over claims it artificially inflated polyurethane prices
indicated in a Supreme Court filing on Monday they were settling
the case but then abruptly backtracked.
Both sides now say no settlement has been reached.
Lawyers for Dow and for the companies that sued the chemical
giant for alleged price fixing filed a joint motion with the
court on Monday saying the parties had "reached a written
settlement," conditioned upon the Supreme Court justices putting
the case on hold. The court docket noted that the motion was
then withdrawn.
The court has not yet acted on the petition filed by Dow
contesting the judgment but the docket indicates the case has
not been put on hold.
Dow spokeswoman Rebecca Bentley said in a statement that
because the Supreme Court did not act on the motion immediately
"a condition precedent for a potential settlement was not met
and there is no settlement."
Bentley added that the company "has explored options and
will continue to be open to options to appropriately resolve
this lengthy class action litigation."
Lawyers for the plaintiffs, companies that purchased
chemicals from Dow, also issued a statement confirming no
settlement had been reached.
"The plaintiff class of businesses overcharged by Dow's
price fixing is confident that the jury's verdict, which has
been upheld by every federal judge to review it, will continue
to be vindicated on appeal," the statement said.
Polyurethanes are chemical products used to make consumer
and industrial goods such as car seating, footwear, insulation
and mattress foam.
Several companies including Dow had been accused in a 2005
lawsuit of conspiring to fix prices of urethane chemicals in the
preceding six years.
Dow was the only defendant not to settle, only to be found
liable in February 2013 by a federal jury in Kansas City, Kansas
for $400 million of damages.
That sum was tripled under antitrust law to $1.2 billion,
and then reduced to $1.06 billion plus interest because of other
settlements.
The case is Dow v. Industrial Polymers Inc, U.S. Supreme
Court, 14-1091.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)