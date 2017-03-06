By Andrew Chung
| March 6
March 6 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused
to reconsider whether a Jamaican pimp who styled himself as
Dracula, even wearing gold-plated fangs, must pay restitution to
a woman he forced into prostitution in her native Australia.
The case involving Damion Baston centered on whether
American courts can compel a non-U.S. citizen convicted of sex
trafficking to pay restitution to a foreign victim for crimes
committed outside the United States. Baston, convicted in
Florida, argued the U.S. Constitution does not allow Congress to
create laws covering conduct that occurs exclusively overseas.
Justice Clarence Thomas said the high court should have
taken up the case in order to reaffirm that the U.S. government
has limited powers and is "not the world's lawgiver."
Baston, accused of pimping women from Florida to Australia
to the United Arab Emirates, was found guilty in Miami federal
court in 2014 of 21 counts of sex trafficking and money
laundering.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)