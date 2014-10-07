(Adds Amazon comment in 10th paragraph)
By Mica Rosenberg
NEW YORK Oct 7 The U.S. Supreme Court will hear
arguments on Wednesday on whether companies have to pay workers
for time spent undergoing security checks, in a case challenging
how hourly employees are compensated for tasks outside the
regular work shift.
Employees of Integrity Staffing Solutions, an Amazon.com Inc
contractor handling merchandise shipped out of vast
warehouses, brought a class-action lawsuit in Nevada in 2010,
claiming they were forced to spend up to a half hour daily
without pay while they went through security screenings aimed at
protecting against theft.
Led by employee Jessie Busk, the workers sued for back wages
and overtime pay.
In April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the
screenings were an integral part of the warehousing job, done
for the benefit of the employer and should be compensated under
the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
"This case has implications for every hourly paid worker,"
said Mark Thierman, Busk's Nevada-based lawyer. "The employers
get to call the work day over and then give you more work."
Integrity Staffing asked the Supreme Court to reconsider
the opinion from the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit, which had
reversed a lower court decision.
Retail groups, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and local
governments say the appeals court ruling, if upheld, could lead
to hundreds of millions of dollars in potential liabilities for
employers.
The U.S. Solicitor General's office also backed the
warehousing company's position in a 'friend of the court' brief.
The government took a position as a large public sector employer
that often requires employees to undergo security checks.
The company and the government both argue that the security
checks are not central to warehouse work and instead are more
like waiting in line to punch a time clock, an activity some
courts have found does not require compensation.
Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, is not directly
involved in the lawsuit. An Amazon spokeswoman said the company
has "a long standing practice of not commenting on pending
litigation, but data shows that employees walk through post
shift security screening with little or no wait."
The Retail Litigation Center, in a brief supporting the
warehousing company, said the industry in general loses $16
billion annually because of thefts.
Costs to companies could rise if retailers are forced to
scale back security checks or pay workers for more time, said
Edward Brill, an attorney from Proskauer Rose who filed the
retailers' brief. Those costs could then conceivably be passed
along to customers, he said.
Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich said he was surprised
the Solicitor General sided with Integrity Staffing in this
case.
"Certainly the Labor Department is looking for ways, as is
the White House, to raise wages rather than reduce wages," said
Reich, now a University of California, Berkeley professor. "I
would have expected the Solicitor General's office to be on the
side of the employees."
Spokesmen from Integrity Staffing Solutions and the U.S.
Department of Labor declined to comment on the litigation.
The case is Integrity Staffing Solutions, Inc v. Jesse Busk
and Laurie Castro, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 13-433.
