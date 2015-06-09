(Adds details of court decision, background)
By Lawrence Hurley and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, June 9 A U.S. appeals court on
Tuesday rejected an early challenge by industry groups and
states to the Obama administration's proposal to curb carbon
dioxide emissions from existing power plants, saying the legal
action was premature.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit said the various lawsuits objecting
to the plan were filed too soon because the regulation has not
yet been finalized.
West Virginia and more than a dozen other states and coal
company Murray Energy Corp had urged the court to
block the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed Clean
Power Plan. While the decision was in line with expectations, it
is still a victory for the plan, which is central to President
Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan to fight climate change.
Writing on behalf of the court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh said
that while the various challengers are "champing at the bit" to
contest the regulation, they would have to wait until it is
formally issued.
"They want us to do something that they candidly acknowledge
we have never done before: review the legality of a proposed
rule," he wrote.
The challengers had argued, in part, that the Clean Air Act
prohibits the federal government from regulating power plants as
it has proposed because the facilities are already covered by a
separate regulation.
They will get another chance to file lawsuits against the
government when the regulation is issued. The EPA proposed the
rule in June 2014 and is expected to issue a final version as
soon as August.
Coal-reliant states and industry groups had justified their
early legal action by saying they have already started incurring
costs in preparation for the anticipated final rule and that
they will not be able to be compensated fully for costs if they
waited to challenge the rule.
In his decision, Kavanaugh said: "That reality has never
been a justification for allowing courts to review proposed
agency rules."
The case attracted attention because Obama's Harvard Law
School mentor, Lawrence Tribe, represented co-petitioner Peabody
Coal in the challenge.
Tuesday's decision did not touch on the merits of the
challenge.
The EPA said in a statement that its Clean Power Plan is
legally sound - "a time-tested state-federal partnership
established by Congress decades ago on the Clean Air Act."
Some experts said the decision was a crucial first win for
the administration in what will be the first of many challenges.
"A loss would was highly unlikely but it would have stopped
the rule cold," said Jody Freeman, a law professor at Harvard
University.
Richard Revesz, director of the Institute for Policy
Integrity, said the early lawsuit and comments received during
the EPA's public comment period will ensure the final rule is
legally sound.
Industry groups said while they were disappointed by the
decision, they had expected the outcome and are preparing for
their next opportunity to block the EPA regulation.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Alan Crosby)