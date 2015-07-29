(Corrects agency name to Internal Revenue Service, not Inland
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, July 29 Opponents of President
Barack Obama's soon-to-be-implemented policy to cut carbon
emissions from power plants are planning to use an unlikely and
potentially potent weapon against him: the recent U.S. Supreme
Court decision that saved Obamacare.
In that June case, the court said that the healthcare law
was an issue of such importance that the court would not stick
to its usual practice of deferring to a government agency's
legal expertise when interpreting ambiguously written laws.
That same argument will now be turned against the government
to challenge a crucial plank of Obama's strategy to cut U.S.
emissions and fight global warming, several lawyers likely to be
involved in the litigation told Reuters.
Obama's Clean Power Plan to cut emissions from coal-fired
power plants is expected to be finalized as early as next week,
ahead of a crucial United Nations climate change conference in
Paris at the end of the year. The rule requires each U.S. state
to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to achieve a nationwide
reduction of 30 percent by a target date of 2030.
With less than 18 months left in Obama's presidency, a legal
loss would blow a hole in his hopes of leaving a significant
legacy on tackling climate change.
Opponents, mainly Republican-leaning states and the coal
industry, say the rule will cost hundreds of billions of dollars
and lead to a spike in electricity prices. They view it as part
of an Obama "war on coal," which disproportionately affects
coal-producing states like West Virginia.
At the core of their legal challenge will be the argument
that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not have
such broad authority to influence the economically crucial area
of energy policy.
The challengers will argue that the government agency has
exceeded its legal authority, in part by allowing states to meet
their targets not only through limiting power plant emissions
but via additional measures such as promoting renewable energy.
In its June 25 ruling in the healthcare case, called King v.
Burwell, the court rejected a conservative challenge to the 2010
Affordable Care Act on a 6-3 vote.
Even though the government won, Chief Justice John Roberts
included language in his majority opinion that could help
challengers to government regulations. He stressed that when a
case is of "deep economic and political significance" the court
will depart from its usual practice of giving considerable
weight to an agency's interpretation.
"LITIGATED TO DEATH"
Courts ruling on the Clean Power Plan should adopt the same
approach as Roberts did in the healthcare case and decline to
defer to the agency, the lawyers are expected to say. If courts
endorse the argument that the EPA does not merit deference, the
government would lose one of its best legal defenses.
"That's an issue that will be litigated to death" by lawyers
on both sides, said Theodore Hadzi-Antich, a lawyer with the
Pacific Legal Foundation, a conservative legal group likely to
support the legal challenge.
The Clean Air Act, the law that gives EPA authority to issue
air pollution regulations, was originally enacted in 1970 when
lawmakers did not envision it would be used to tackle greenhouse
gas emissions.
Vocal opponents of the new regulation, including states like
West Virginia and Texas and coal companies, including Murray
Energy Corp, have indicated they will file suit as
soon as it is officially announced.
Lawyers, some set to represent states and industry groups
challenging the rule and others with environmental groups likely
to support the government, differ over how much influence the
Obamacare case will have.
King v. Burwell doesn't by itself doom the rule, but one
industry lawyer set to be involved said it constitutes "the next
logical step" following recent rulings in which the high court
has cast a skeptical eye on major regulatory actions.
The challengers are also likely to question whether the EPA
is even due the usual deference that it gets as the "expert
agency" considering the broad implications of the regulation.
Industry lawyers say the EPA is moving beyond its role as an
environmental regulator and is instead seeking to direct energy
production and distribution. In the healthcare case, the court
found that the Internal Revenue Service, which had issued
regulations implementing Obamacare insurance subsidies, did not
deserve deference because it is not the "expert agency" when it
comes to health insurance policy.
Lawyers representing environmental groups expected to help
defend the EPA downplay the Obamacare case's significance.
They say that, unlike the IRS's role in the Obamacare case,
Congress clearly intended the EPA to have considerable leeway in
implementing the Clean Air Act.
An EPA spokeswoman said the agency is confident it has the
legal authority to issue the rule, based in part on other recent
Supreme Court rulings.
In those cases, including one that came out just days after
King v. Burwell, the court has continued to use the same legal
methodology in which the court defers to agency expertise. The
court first adopted that approach in an environmental case
decided in 1984.
As such, the Obamacare case is "very unlikely to
significantly influence the outcome of the Clean Power Plan one
way or the other," said Sean Donahue, a lawyer who represents
environmental groups.
