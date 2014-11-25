WASHINGTON Nov 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to weigh a challenge by industry groups and some states to an Obama administration regulation intended to limit emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants mainly from coal-fired power plants.

In a blow to the government, the justices said in a brief order that they would review an April ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that upheld the rule. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)