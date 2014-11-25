(Adds reaction and context)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON Nov 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday agreed to weigh a challenge by industry groups and some
states to an Obama administration regulation intended to limit
emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants mainly from
coal-fired power plants.
In a blow to the administration, the justices said in a
brief order they would review an April ruling by the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that upheld the
rule.
The court will decide whether the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency should have considered the cost of compliance
when deciding whether to regulate the pollutants.
The 2012 regulation - which also targets oil-fired plants,
although these are less common - is being challenged by Michigan
and 20 other states in addition to various industry groups,
including the National Mining Association.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican, said
in a statement the EPA's refusal to consider the estimated $9.6
billion-a-year costs "will result in rate increases for citizens
across the country and threaten the reliability of the
electricity grid."
The regulation could help spur utility companies to shut
down some coal-fired plants due to the costs of compliance. The
rule applies to 1,400 of the country's largest power plants and
would come into force in 2015, or in some cases 2016.
Almost 65 percent of coal-fired plants already have
pollution controls that comply with the regulation, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The agency said 20
percent of plants face the decision of whether to upgrade or
close down in order to be in compliance.
The EPA has said the regulation could annually prevent up to
11,000 premature deaths. The agency also said it could generate
billions of dollars in benefits including a reduction in mercury
poisoning, which can lead to developmental delays and
abnormalities in children.
The rule is supported by environmental groups, including the
Environmental Defense Fund. Vickie Patton, the group's general
counsel, said the regulations "are thoroughly anchored in law
and science."
The case marks the third time in little over a year that the
court has agreed to review Obama air pollution regulations. In
April, the court upheld a regulation that limits air pollution
across state lines. In June, the court largely upheld the
government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from
major utilities.
A ruling is due by the end of June.
The three consolidated cases are Michigan v. EPA, 14-46,
Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA, 14-47, National Mining
Association v. EPA, 14-49.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)