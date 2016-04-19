By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday struggled with the question of when federal contractors
can be sued for defrauding the government in a case involving a
19-year-old Massachusetts woman who suffered a fatal 2009
seizure at a mental health facility.
The parents of Yarushka Rivera claimed that
Universal Health Services Inc, which owned the facility,
provided "gravely inadequate treatment" and used "unsupervised
and unqualified personnel."
Their lawsuit said King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based
Universal Health Services, one of the nation's largest hospital
operators, defrauded the government because it was receiving
federal Medicaid funding to provide treatment to low-income
people and failed to comply with all necessary requirements.
Rivera died in October 2009 of a seizure after being treated
at the mental health center in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Julio Escobar and his wife, Carmen Correa, filed suit
against Universal Health Services in U.S. District Court in
Boston in 2011. They said they had received information that
more than 20 treatment providers at the Lawrence facility,
including a nurse who prescribed medication to Rivera, were not
properly licensed or supervised as required by state law and
federal regulations.
The parents sued under the False Claims Act, which allows
individuals to make claims that the federal government has been
defrauded.
During the one-hour oral argument, liberal justices Sonia
Sotomayor and Elena Kagan signaled support for the parents'
fraud claims. Sotomayor said billing for services that were not
carried out in full was like a government contractor providing
the military "guns that don't shoot."
Kagan similarly questioned whether the claim against
Universal Health Services was any different than a failure by a
federal contractor to provide the military boots that can be
worn and food that can be eaten.
Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts appeared more
hostile to the fraud claim, saying companies should not
necessarily be liable for fraud just because they do not follow
every procedure.
"That causes concern, of course, because there are thousands
of pages of regulations under Medicaid or Medicare programs,"
Roberts said.
Medicare provides healthcare assistance to the elderly.
A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2014. The
Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated it in
March 2015. Universal Health Services then appealed, asking the
Supreme Court to resolve what kind of lawsuits can be brought
under the False Claims Act.
Business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
filed briefs backing the company, saying fraud claims should be
allowed only when they involve specific violations of the terms
of a contract with the government and not violations of other
regulations.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Additional reporting by Barbara
Grzincic; Editing by Will Dunham)