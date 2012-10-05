Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to review the ability of a federal agency to set its own jurisdiction, in a decision that could affect the ability to deploy wireless telephone services across the United States.
At issue in the case was the ability of the Federal Communications Commission to step in and help further the placement of wireless communications facilities when state and local governments failed to act on applications fast enough, even if it means superseding local zoning standards. (Reporting By Terry Baynes and Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Christopher Wilson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)