WASHINGTON Nov 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Thursday dismissed two related cases it had agreed to hear in
which Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and several U.S.
banks sought to throw out lawsuits claiming they conspired to
inflate the prices of ATM access fees in violation of antitrust
law.
The court action, announced in a brief order, allows
litigation against the companies to move forward by leaving in
place an August 2015 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit that revived three related class
action lawsuits.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)