By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 20 In a case involving
whistleblowers at Fidelity Investments, the U.S. Supreme Court
on Monday agreed to consider whether mutual fund employees are
subject to the same whistleblower protections as workers at
publicly traded companies.
Two Fidelity whistleblowers asked the court to decide
whether the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which prevents public companies
from retaliating against whistleblowers, applies to private
companies serving under contract as advisers to public
companies.
Sarbanes-Oxley was enacted in 2002 after accounting problems
brought down energy company Enron Corp and communications
provider WorldCom Inc.
Mutual fund companies have argued they should be exempt from
the law because the funds themselves technically have no workers
apart from their boards of directors and instead hire private
management companies to invest their money.
Fidelity is the second-largest mutual fund company in the
United States, investing $1.7 trillion of U.S. investment
assets.
In the Fidelity case, plaintiff Jackie Lawson, who worked at
Fidelity from 1993 until 2007, complained that she alerted
supervisors to problems, including the alleged improper
retention of $10 million of fees, only to be passed over for a
promotion and threatened with punishment for insubordination.
Another plaintiff, Jonathan Zang, who ran several mutual
funds from 1998 to 2005, alleged Fidelity gave him poor reviews
and fired him in retaliation for his complaint that a new pay
plan for Fidelity portfolio managers inaccurately and illegally
described how pay was calculated.
Fidelity argued that Lawson and Zang worked for affiliates
such as its Fidelity Management & Research arm, rather than a
public company that Sarbanes-Oxley was meant to cover.
In a 2012 ruling, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Boston sided with Fidelity. The court noted that other
whistleblower statutes in the Energy Reorganization Act and the
Pipeline Safety Improvement Act specifically extend coverage to
contractors, unlike Sarbanes-Oxley.
The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of
Labor supported Lawson and Zang, submitting briefs on appeal
that supported the extension of whistleblower protections to
mutual fund employees.
U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli filed a brief urging
the court to wait for other cases to be decided before
addressing the legal question.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments and decide the case in
the court's next term, which starts in October and ends in June
2014.
The case is Lawson v. FMR, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 12-3.