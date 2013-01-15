* Casino industry stands to gain from 7-2 ruling
* Clears way for owner to seek compensation
By Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 When is a floating home not a
vessel? The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday told a Florida city
its argument did not hold water, and that an abode on water was
nothing but a home.
In a 7-2 decision, the court ruled that a gray, two-story
home that its owner said was permanently moored to a Riviera
Beach, Florida, marina was not a vessel, depriving the city of
power under U.S. maritime law to seize and destroy it.
Justice Stephen Breyer said nothing about former Chicago
trader and Marine pilot Fane Lozman's home that would have led a
"reasonable observer" to conclude it could be used to transport
people or things over water, but for the fact that it floated.
"Not every floating structure is a 'vessel'," Breyer wrote
for the majority. "To state the obvious, a wooden washtub, a
plastic dishpan, a swimming platform on pontoons, a large
fishing net, a door taken off its hinges, or Pinocchio (when
inside the whale) are not 'vessels'."
Riviera Beach, near Palm Beach, had seized Lozman's home
after he resisted a court order that he pay $3,040 in dockage
fees, and destroyed it after being unable to sell it.
Tuesday's decision reversed a lower-court ruling upholding
the fees, and clears the way for Lozman to seek compensation.
Pamela Ryan, the city attorney for Riviera Beach, said in a
statement she was disappointed with the ruling but accepts it,
and that the city will revise its marina policies.
Lozman, 51, cheered the decision. "I feel like I'm floating
on a cloud," he said in a phone interview. "I have been fighting
this city for 6-1/2 years and it is humbling to get a reversal."
He said he now lives in North Bay Village, a suburb of
Miami, and owns a financial software display company.
The definition of "vessel" is particularly important, given
that admiralty law imposes different obligations on owners with
respect to such things as staffing and taxation.
It is also a victory for the casino industry, which in court
papers argued that more than 60 riverboat casinos should not be
subject to U.S. maritime laws designed to protect seamen, on top
of state laws to license and regulate the gaming business.
The decision limits special rules and remedies of maritime
law to matters that "genuinely involve maritime commerce and
transportation," Jeffrey Fisher, a Stanford University law
professor who represented Lozman, said in a phone interview.
"That something floats and might be towed from Point A to Point
B does not mean those rules and remedies should apply."
COURT SEEKS CONSISTENCY
Lozman bought the 60-by-12 foot home in 2002. Four years
later, he towed it to a Riviera Beach marina, where he kept it
docked.
Although he was able to move the home in this manner, Lozman
said it should not be covered by maritime law because it lacked
the usual seafaring features such as a motor and GPS device, and
needed land-based sewer lines and an extension cord for power.
The legal battle started after Lozman resisted new rules
governing houseboats at his marina and opposed a proposed $2.4
billion luxury redevelopment of the marina.
In his opinion for the court, Breyer said the decision was
consistent with the laws of California and Washington that also
treat structures like Lozman's as land-based homes.
"Consistency of interpretation of related state and federal
laws is a virtue" because it makes the law easier to understand
and follow, Breyer said.
Joining Breyer's opinion were Chief Justice John Roberts,
and Associate Justices Antonin Scalia, Clarence Thomas, Ruth
Bader Ginsburg, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justice Anthony Kennedy,
dissented, in the term's first dissenting votes from a full
court opinion. Sotomayor objected to the "reasonable observer"
standard adopted by the majority.
The case is Lozman v. City of Riviera Beach, Florida, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 11-626.