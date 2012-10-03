* Case pits Arkansas commission against U.S. Army Corps
* Dam release caused flooding in wildlife area downstream
* Commission argues it should be compensated for flooding
By Jonathan Stempel
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 The U.S. Supreme Court heard
oral arguments on Wednesday in a case about the degree to which
the federal government must pay damages when it releases water
from a dam that causes temporary flooding for a property owner
downstream.
The case, involving damage to an Arkansas wildlife preserve,
addressed the politically charged issue of when government
activity that affects private property constitutes a "taking"
that requires payment to a landowner.
Under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the
government must compensate owners of private property that it
takes for public purposes.
Wednesday's case concerned water releases by the U.S. Army
Corps of Engineers from the Clearwater Dam in Missouri that
caused flooding in the Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife
Management Area, located about 115 miles (185 km) downstream.
The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, which operates the
23,000-acre tract, claimed that releases between 1993 and 1998
led to six years of flooding, resulting in the death or
weakening of nearly 18 million board feet of timber and making
it harder to operate.
A federal court of claims judge awarded $5.6 million for the
lost timber and $176,428 to regenerate the forestry habitat.
The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that
award in March 2011, saying the flooding was only temporary and
did not require compensation as a taking.
Arguing for the United States, Deputy Solicitor General
Edwin Kneedler called the case "a classic example" of government
balancing the "benefits and burdens" of water releases, which
could be used to protect crops or avert flooding in specific
areas. He also said the releases had only "incidental
consequences."
It is possible that the justices might limit any decision to
instances of temporary flooding.
Several justices suggested that outcomes could be influenced
by whether damage was deemed incidental, foreseeable, recurring,
temporary or permanent, or whether it involved a physical
occupation or was targeted toward specific landowners.
"It's a different case when they go in with the chainsaw
than when they go in with the water," Chief Justice John Roberts
said.
James Goodhart, arguing for the Arkansas commission, said
the government should be held financially responsible for
activities that are a "direct physical invasion" that results in
a "substantial intrusion" on protected property rights.
The commission's appeal is supported by a variety of
advocates for fish, forestry and wildlife groups, as well as
private property advocates.
Justice Elena Kagan recused herself from the case, leaving
an eight-justice court to consider the merits. A 4-4 tie would
set no precedent.
The case is Arkansas Game & Fish Commission v. U.S., U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 11-597.