By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON, March 2
The U.S. Supreme Court on
Monday allowed to move forward antitrust class action claims
against various manufacturers of polyurethane foam that face
accusations of price-fixing.
Without comment, the court said it would not hear a case
filed by manufacturers that objected to a September 2014 ruling
by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals favoring plaintiffs
suing the companies.
The appeals court refused to review a district judge's
decision to certify the class of plaintiffs, which allowed the
claims to proceed.
The manufacturers include Carpenter Co, Foamex Innovations
Inc and Woodbridge Foam Corp.
The plaintiffs are companies that make products using foam
and indirect purchasers who later bought products containing the
foam. They say the manufacturers conspired to fix prices.
The case is Carpenter Co. v. Ace Foam Inc, U.S. Supreme
Court, No. 14-577.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley)