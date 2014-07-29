WASHINGTON, July 29 A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected for a second time a food industry challenge to a federal regulation that specifies labeling requirements for certain meat products.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the 2013 regulation, which concerns country of origin details for muscle cuts of meat, can be enforced. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jeffrey Benkoe)