BRIEF-Tremor Video and Silicon Valley Bank enters into amended and restated loan and security agreement
* On January 27, Co and Silicon Valley Bank, entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement, or restated loan agreement
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out an appeals court ruling that went against hospital operator Universal Health Services Inc over whether it has to face a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding the government in a case arising from a Massachusetts woman's death at a mental health facility.
As part of the 8-0 decision, the high court sent the case back to a lower court, saying the lawsuit could still go ahead. The court did not definitively decide whether the parents of Yarushka Rivera, who suffered a fatal seizure in 2009 at age 19, can pursue the lawsuit against the company that they filed under the False Claims Act, a federal law that allows individuals to make claims that the federal government has been defrauded. (Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)
* On January 27, Co and Silicon Valley Bank, entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement, or restated loan agreement
* StoneCastle acquires insured deposit sweep business from Intermedium Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rlj entertainment completes debt refinancing and fully repays subordinated debt