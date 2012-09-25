(Corrects second paragraph to make clear Alpert is COO, not a
former COO)
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Supreme Court
agreed on Tuesday to consider an appeal by fund manager Marc
Gabelli, who accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
of waiting too long to bring a civil case accusing him of
letting a client engage in so-called market timing.
The SEC had accused Gabelli, a former portfolio manager at
Gabelli Funds LLC, and Bruce Alpert, a chief operating officer
for the firm, of letting Britain's Folkes Asset Management, now
known as Headstart Advisers Ltd, secretly conduct hundreds of
market-timing trades in the Gabelli Global Growth Fund between
1999 and 2002.
The SEC, however, did not sue until April 2008, when Gabelli
Funds agreed to pay $16 million to settle related charges.
Gabelli and Alpert said this was too late, given that the
statute of limitations was five years and the last market-timing
trade had taken place in August 2002, nearly six years earlier.
But in an opinion by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Gabelli and Alpert did not
show that a reasonably diligent plaintiff would have uncovered
the fraud before September 2003, when then-New York Attorney
General Eliot Spitzer publicly unmasked the practice. Thus, the
appeals court let the SEC lawsuit seeking civil penalties go
forward.
In their Supreme Court appeal, Gabelli and Alpert said the
2nd Circuit decision conflicted with decisions of at least four
other circuit courts that said the five-year clock begins
ticking when a claim "accrues" - in this case, they said, in
2002.
Marc Gabelli is a son of prominent investor Mario Gabelli.
A decision is expected in the court's upcoming term, which
ends in June.
The case is Gabelli et al v. SEC, U.S. Supreme Court, No.
11-1274.
(Reporting by Terry Baynes and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Howard Goller, Doina Chiacu and Lisa Von Ahn)