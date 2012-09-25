WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. Supreme Court
agreed on Tuesday to consider an appeal by fund manager Marc
Gabelli, who accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
of waiting too long to bring a civil case accusing him of
letting a client engage in so-called market timing.
Gabelli, a former portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds LLC,
and Bruce Alpert, a former chief operating officer for the
funds, had been accused by the SEC of letting Britain's Folkes
Asset Management, now known as Headstart Advisers Ltd, secretly
conduct hundreds of market-timing trades in the Gabelli Global
Growth Fund between 1999 and 2002.
The SEC, however, did not sue until April 2008, when Gabelli
Funds agreed to pay $16 million to settle related charges.