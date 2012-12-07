BRIEF-LMI Aerospace to be acquired by Sonaca Group
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
WASHINGTON Dec 7 The U.S. Supreme Court seized center stage in a historic social policy debate on Friday by agreeing to review the validity under the U.S. Constitution of a federal law defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.
In an order, without comment, the court also announced that it would consider a challenge to California's ban on same-sex marriage, known as Proposition 8, which voters narrowly approved in 2008.
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired by Sonaca Group
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
* Group strategy head Choi seen taking caretaker role-insiders