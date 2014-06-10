By Joan Biskupic
| June 10
June 10 As U.S. lawsuits seeking gay-marriage
rights move toward a likely showdown at the Supreme Court next
year, major law firms are rushing to get involved - but only on
the side of the proponents.
A Reuters review of more than 100 court filings during the
past year shows that at least 30 of the country's largest firms
are representing challengers to state laws banning same-sex
marriage. Not a single member of the Am Law 200, a commonly used
ranking of the largest U.S. firms by revenue, is defending gay
marriage prohibitions.
These numbers and interviews with lawyers on both sides
suggest that the legal industry has reached its Mozilla moment.
The software company's CEO, Brendan Eich, resigned in April
after being denounced by gay marriage supporters for a donation
he had made in support of California's since-overturned gay
marriage ban. Now in a similar vein, attorneys at major law
firms are getting the message that if they want to litigate
against gay marriage they should do so elsewhere.
Earlier this year Gene Schaerr, a partner at Winston Strawn
in Washington, D.C., quit the 850-lawyer firm so he could
represent his home state, Utah, in its defense of a ban on
same-sex marriage. Schaerr, a Mormon, told colleagues in an
email that became public that he was following his "religious
and family duty." Schaerr declined to comment, as did a Winston
Strawn spokeswoman.
Same-sex marriage is legal in 19 of the 50 U.S. states, and
in the District of Columbia. Last June, in the milestone U.S. v.
Windsor case, the Supreme Court struck down a federal law
defining marriage as between a man and a woman for purposes of
federal benefits. Emboldened by that decision, gay and lesbian
couples have launched at least 70 lawsuits calling for a broader
right, and three cases have been heard by federal appeals
courts.
PRO BONO PROGRAMS
In many of the cases, law firms filed friend-of-the-court
briefs on behalf of allies including gay-rights groups, law
professors and big companies such as Amazon, Google
and Starbucks. In some cases, big law firms
have made a larger commitment and are representing parties to
the litigation. Virtually all are working for free or at cut
rates as part of their "pro bono" programs to provide legal
services they deem to be in the public interest.
The 850-lawyer firm Akin Gump, for example, sued the state
of Texas last year on behalf of two same-sex couples and has
filed friend-of-the-court briefs in the appeals cases testing
Utah, Oklahoma and Virginia bans. The firm said it has donated
at least 1,100 hours so far in the litigation.
States defending gay marriage bans are represented by state
government lawyers, but some have also turned to outside
counsel. According to the Reuters review, the private attorneys
who have signed up to represent states or are backing allied
groups with friend-of-the-court briefs are predominantly from
religious and conservative organizations, such as the Alliance
Defending Freedom and the Beckett Fund, or are from small law
firms.
Several lawyers opposed to same-sex marriage rights said
they believed big firms would not litigate for that side even if
attorneys asked to do so. They pointed to the example of
Mozilla's Eich as an example of the pressures being faced.
Andrew Pugno, a lawyer for the group that defended
California's ban when it was challenged by same-sex couples,
said he considered big firms when searching for someone to
argue the case. In at least one situation, Pugno said, a lawyer
at a big firm was interested but partners refused to let him
take on the work. He declined to identify the person or firm.
"I personally know many good lawyers in large firms who ...
are terrified of speaking out even within their own firms," said
Pugno, who has a small firm near Sacramento, Calif. He declined
to name any.
THE CLEMENT EPISODE
Opponents of gay marriage also referred to Paul Clement, the
prominent Washington, D.C., litigator who quit his law firm,
King & Spalding, in 2011 after it withdrew as counsel for a
congressional group defending the federal law that defined
marriage as between a man and woman.
In his resignation letter, which was made public, Clement
said he acted "out of the firmly-held belief that representation
should not be abandoned because the client's legal position is
extremely unpopular in certain quarters. Defending unpopular
positions is what lawyers do." Clement now works at a small
firm.
Law firms are also sensitive to an annual "corporate
equality" index published by the Human Rights Campaign, a gay
rights advocacy group. It awards points for such factors as
benefits to same-sex partners and support for gay-marriage
litigation, and docks those who oppose it. Most law firms get
"100%" ratings, but in its 2011 index Human Rights Campaign
rated the 900-lawyer firm Foley & Lardner "85%" and dropped it
to "60%" the following year. Explaining its ratings in
accompanying literature, the group said Foley & Lardner had
chosen to represent "clearly discriminatory clients."
During that period, the firm represented a group, National
Organization for Marriage, that challenged the District of
Columbia's law allowing gay unions. The case failed, and the
representation ended. In its next report, for 2013, the Human
Rights Campaign raised the firm's rating to "100%." A Foley &
Lardner spokeswoman declined to comment on the episode.
"Fear is a healthy motivator to do the right thing," said
Fred Sainz, a spokesman for the Human Rights Campaign. "I'm not
suggesting that the other side shouldn't have attorneys. I'm
saying we're going to judge those attorneys."
Lawyers at major firms working for gay marriage say they
feel a societal obligation. There is a "desire to advance an
extremely important equality issue," said Kimberly Parker, chair
of the pro bono committee at WilmerHale, a 1000-lawyer firm that
filed a friend-of-the-court brief on behalf of a gay-rights
advocacy group in the Utah, Oklahoma and Virginia cases.
At WilmerHale, as at many firms, pro bono projects are
typically proposed by individual lawyers and then screened
primarily for possible conflicts of interest with existing
clients.
Some law firms also say their efforts can be good for
business, particularly when it comes to relations with corporate
clients that have internal policies supporting gay rights, and
in efforts to recruit young lawyers.
Theodore Olson, a partner at Gibson Dunn, argued against
Virginia's marriage ban in May and has advocated for gay
marriage since he and another top litigator, David Boies,
challenged California's Proposition 8 in 2009.
Before that, Olson was best known for arguing on behalf of
conservatives in major Supreme Court cases such as the one in
2000 that allowed George W. Bush to take the White House and the
2010 decision striking down major campaign-finance regulations
in the Citizens United case.
Now, he says, potential recruits see him differently. "I had
no idea how popular I would be on law school campuses," he said,
adding jokingly: "All of sudden, the monster I was from Bush v.
Gore and Citizens United is gone."
(Reporting By Joan Biskupic; Editing by Amy Stevens and Martin
Howell)