(Adds quote, background)
By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 6 The administration of
President Barack Obama on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to
rule that states cannot ban gay marriage.
The Justice Department filed a friend-of-the-court brief in
four cases in which the court is due to hear oral arguments on
April 28.
"These facially discriminatory laws impose concrete harms on
same-sex couples and send the inescapable message that same-sex
couples and their children are second-class families, unworthy
of the recognition and benefits that opposite-sex couples take
for granted," Solicitor General Donald Verrilli wrote in the
brief.
Although the administration has been supportive of gay
marriage, the brief marks the first time it has explicitly asked
the high court to rule that bans violate the U.S. Constitution.
The justices are to consider whether same-sex marriage bans
are prohibited by the Constitution's guarantee of equal
protection under the law.
The nine justices will hear an extended 2-1/2-hour argument
in cases concerning same-sex marriage bans in Ohio, Michigan,
Kentucky and Tennessee. A decision is due by the end of June.
There are currently 37 states where gay marriage has been
allowed to proceed, although a legal battle is ongoing in
Alabama, with the state's top court putting it on hold.
Dozens of briefs backing gay marriage were filed ahead of
Friday's deadline, including one signed by corporations such as
Google Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and Johnson & Johnson.
Another was filed on behalf of dozens of prominent
conservatives, including former Republican National Committee
Chairman Ken Mehlman and David Koch, one of the billionaire Koch
brothers known for donating to right-leaning political causes.
Opponents of gay marriage are not due to file their briefs
until later in March.
(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric
Beech)