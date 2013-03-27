By Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON, March 27 For the second day running,
the Supreme Court on Wednesday will confront the issue of gay
marriage, hearing arguments on a U.S. law that denies federal
benefits to legally married same-sex couples.
Almost two hours of oral argument before the court will
focus on the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), just a day after
the nine justices considered the constitutionality of
California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage.
Both cases come before the court as polls show growing
support among Americans for gay marriage but division among the
50 states. Nine states recognize it; 30 states have
constitutional amendments banning it and others are in-between.
Rulings in both cases are expected by the end of June.
DOMA limits the definition of marriage as between a man and
a woman. It permits benefits such as Social Security survivor
payments and federal tax deductions only for married,
opposite-sex couples, not for legally married same-sex couples.
President Bill Clinton signed DOMA into law in 1996 after it
passed Congress with only 81 of 535 lawmakers opposing it.
Clinton, a Democrat, earlier this month said that times have
changed since then and called for the law to be overturned.
In the California case argued on Tuesday, the justices
seemed wary of endorsing a broad right for gay and lesbian
couples to marry, as gay rights advocates had wanted. As a
result, the Proposition 8 case is less likely to influence how
the court approaches DOMA, which presents a narrower question.
The slightly lower-profile case being argued Wednesday
focuses on whether Edith Windsor, who was married to a woman,
should get the federal estate tax deduction available to
heterosexuals when their spouses pass away.
Windsor's marriage to Thea Spyer was recognized under New
York law, but not under DOMA. When Spyer died in 2009, Windsor
was forced to pay federal estate tax because the federal
government would not recognize her marriage. She sued the
government, seeking a $363,000 tax refund.
Windsor's lawyers say the federal government has no role in
defining marriage, which is traditionally left to states.
"It's the states that marry people," said James Esseks, an
American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who is part of Windsor's
legal team. "The federal government doesn't do that."
The roughly 133,000 gay couples nationwide, married in one
of the nine states where it is legal, are not recognized as
married by the federal government, Windsor's supporters say.
Various groups are calling for DOMA to be struck down, such
as the Business Coalition for DOMA Repeal, whose members include
Marriott International Inc, Aetna Inc, eBay Inc
, and Thomson Reuters Corp, the corporate
parent of the Reuters news agency.
OBAMA TURNS BACK ON DOMA
The Obama administration has agreed with Windsor that the
section of law that defines marriage violates the U.S.
Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law. The
Justice Department has therefore declined to defend the statute,
as it normally would when a federal statute is challenged.
That has left a legal group acting on behalf of the
Republican-dominated U.S. House of Representatives, known as the
Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, or BLAG, as the party defending
the federal law. Its lawyer, Paul Clement, will argue that there
are several reasons to support Congress' decision to enact DOMA.
Noting the strong bipartisan support the law attracted when
it was first enacted, Clement said in court papers that a move
to strike it down as unconstitutional "would be wholly
unprecedented."
Before the court reaches that bigger question, preliminary
matters could prevent the court deciding the case. One is
whether BLAG has legal standing.
If such a procedural issue prevents the court from deciding
the case on the merits, Windsor would win her refund. Yet DOMA
would remain on the books in parts of the country where courts
have not ruled on it. Further litigation would likely ensue.