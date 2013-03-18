* Generic drugmaker seeks to overturn $21 million jury award
* Woman suffered severe skin reaction after taking generic
drug
* Drug company says suit barred by federal law
By Terry Baynes
March 18 The U.S. Supreme Court will hear
arguments on Tuesday in a case that could decide whether generic
drugmakers can be held liable for alleged flaws in the designs
of their medications, even though federal law requires generic
manufacturers to copy the brand drugmaker's design.
The case, closely watched by pharmaceutical companies,
regulators and lawyers, could determine the extent to which
individuals can hold generic drug manufacturers liable for
injuries allegedly caused by their copycat products.
Mutual Pharmaceutical Co has asked the high court to
overturn a $21 million jury award to Karen Bartlett, a New
Hampshire woman who took Mutual's generic non-steroidal
anti-inflammatory drug, sulindac, in 2004 after her doctor
prescribed it for shoulder pain.
Mutual, based in Philadelphia, is a unit of URL Pharma,
owned by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and
manufactures dozens of generic drugs ranging from antibiotic
doxycycline to the antifungal nystatin.
The trial judge upheld the jury's award, and a federal
appeals court agreed, describing Bartlett's experience as
"disastrous."
Doctors diagnosed a rare hypersensitivity reaction
associated with the drug that developed three weeks after
Bartlett started taking it. Her skin began to peel off, leaving
her with burn-like lesions over two-thirds of her body. She
spent close to two months in a hospital burn unit, some of that
time in a medically induced coma, and has since undergone 13 eye
surgeries.
The reaction, a severe form of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome,
left Bartlett with permanent near-blindness, scarred lungs and a
constricted esophagus that makes it difficult to swallow. She
sued Mutual in 2008 for alleged design defects under New
Hampshire law.
After a 14-day trial, a jury awarded Bartlett $21 million
for her injuries.
Asking the Supreme Court to overturn the award, Mutual
argues that federal law bars such claims because its drug had
already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
and federal law requires generic drugs to have the same design
as their brand-name equivalents.
The company cites a 2011 Supreme Court ruling, PLIVA v.
Mensing, which dramatically constrained consumers' ability to
sue generic manufacturers over alleged injuries. In that case,
the court found that generic drugmakers could not be sued for
failing to warn about certain health risks because federal law
requires brand-name and generic drugs to carry the same label.
That ruling has wiped out the bulk of personal injury cases
against generic manufacturers.
PHARMACIST'S CHOICE
Bartlett's case skirted the Mensing ruling by claiming that
the generic drug was inherently dangerous, based on the number
of incident reports of the skin reaction submitted to the FDA.
From that data, Bartlett concluded that sulindac's design was
unreasonably dangerous and defective.
Mutual argues that the logic of Mensing should also apply to
design defect claims because, as with their labels, generic drug
companies have no control over their product's design, which has
to mimic the brand-name counterpart.
But in May a unanimous three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit
Court of Appeals in Boston refused to extend the ruling to
design defect claims. The court ruled that Mutual could simply
have decided to stop making sulindac, based on the brand name
Clinoril, and take it off the shelves.
If the Supreme Court finds that the product defect claims
under state law are barred by federal law, it would become
virtually impossible to hold a generic drugmaker accountable for
injuries caused by their products.
About 80 percent of all U.S. prescriptions are filled with
generics, according to healthcare information provider IMS
Health. When a doctor prescribes a brand-name drug, state laws
allow pharmacists to automatically substitute the cheaper
generic version in filling the prescription. Bartlett's doctor
prescribed the brand-name Clinoril, and her pharmacist filled it
with the generic sulindac.
Most people are unaware they're taking a generic instead of
the brand-name drug, said Richard Schulte, a lawyer who
represents plaintiffs in personal injury suits against generic
drug companies.
"When they pick up their script, they have no idea they have
no legal claim and they're not protected," Schulte said.
"HORRIFIC"
Bartlett's lawyer, Keith Jensen, said that even though the
FDA is responsible for approving all drugs, the agency is too
ill-equipped and underfunded to ensure that drugs are safe and
effective. Lawsuits like Bartlett's are crucial for exposing
safety problems with drugs, he said.
When Bartlett took the drug, sulindac's label included a
warning that it was associated with the rare but potentially
fatal skin reaction. In 2005, Mutual strengthened its warning
after the FDA recommended that all manufacturers of
non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, or NSAIDs, include a
description of the early symptoms of the skin reaction in the
label. That year the FDA also asked Pfizer to withdraw its drug
Bextra after reports of the reaction, but it allowed other
NSAIDs to remain on the market.
Mutual's lawyer, Jay Lefkowitz, declined to comment on the
case. URL Pharma and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
"There is no question that the results were horrific,"
Mutual said in its brief, noting that Bartlett can no longer eat
normally, have sexual relations, read, drive or work.
But the company said Congress created a regulatory framework
that allows generic drugs to piggyback on the brand-name drugs
in order to keep generic prices down. To gain FDA approval,
generic drugmakers have to show only that their product matches
the brand drug, without having to conduct expensive clinical
studies.
"It is the special, and different, regulation of generic
drugs that allowed the generic drug market to expand, bringing
more drugs more quickly and cheaply to the public," the company
said in its brief, quoting the Mensing decision.
In the Mensing case, the Supreme Court was divided 5-4, with
Justice Clarence Thomas delivering the majority opinion. The
case came down along predictable lines, with swing justice
Anthony Kennedy joining the court's conservative camp to form a
majority. A majority could again find that Bartlett's suit
conflicts with federal law, said lawyers for pharmaceutical
companies.
The Solicitor General, which filed an amicus brief and will
argue on behalf of the FDA on Tuesday, says the agency conducts
a rigorous scientific evaluation to determine whether a drug's
benefits outweigh its risks. Juries should not be able to
second-guess those decisions, the FDA maintains, and generic
pharmaceutical companies agree.
"If jurors with no technical expertise can decide healthcare
matters like what is medically safe for patients, the result
will be an unpredictable flow of needed medicines, which is a
major problem for patients," said the industry trade group, the
Generic Pharmaceutical Association.
Bartlett said she is planning to attend Tuesday's oral
arguments.
"I think generic drugs should be held accountable for the
harm they do to people, just like brand-name drugs should be,"
she said.
The case is Mutual Pharmaceutical Company v. Bartlett, U.S.
Supreme Court, No. 12-142.
(Reporting By Terry Baynes in New York; Editing by Eileen
Daspin and Douglas Royalty)